Magnus is looking forward to driving off into the sunset.

The winner, known only as ‘Magnus’ – entered the online competition to win ‘Luna’ the camper with only one ticket, a week later his dream van was standing on his doorstep.

Ryan Brewer runs the competition site ‘VannyCampers’, which gives everyday people the opportunity to win a luxuriously converted van by buying tickets on their website.

He said: “We have started this business from giving away our own campervan in the hope to make someone's dreams come true. We are now just under a year going with this venture and each month we are able to give someone their dream campervan.”

Magnus was “elated” about his new van, with which he plans to go on many adventures in the Highlands, which have become a magnet for staycationers since the Covid lockdown restrictions were first introduced.

He has also already dreamed up a few modifications to perfect the mobile home; a roof rack and solar panels will put the icing on the cake and is looking forward to hitting the open road for some nights in Scotland’s far-flung corners sleeping under the stars.

Ryan added: “We absolutely adore what we do and winners like Magnus make it all the more worthwhile. Our social media @VannyCampers is growing to levels we had never thought possible and our website VannyCampers.co.uk has thousands of visitors every month. We have actually sold out our last 6 vans which we find unbelievable.”

