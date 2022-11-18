Harry Potter Bridge Scotland: Here are 9 Scottish locations Harry Potter fans will love
It has been over a decade since the release of the last Harry Potter movie, but the popular franchise continues to captivate fans young and old, with the the films still watched back-to-back and the books read cover-to-cover.
Popular social media app TikTok has saw a number of Harry Potter fans lauding over some popular Scottish locations, proclaiming the sights to ‘be straight out of a Harry Potter movie’.
Many of the most well-known scenes from the movies were actually filmed across the country. In fact, you can even buy a flat ‘located in’ Diagon Alley nowadays.
And while you can’t actually play Quidditch, drink butterbeer or jump on the back of a Hippogriff, you can certainly still take in the magic of Harry Potter by visiting these breathtaking Scottish sights.