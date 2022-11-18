News you can trust since 1873
These nine areas of Scotland are absolute 'must do's' for Harry Potter.

Harry Potter Bridge Scotland: Here are 9 Scottish locations Harry Potter fans will love

It has been over a decade since the release of the last Harry Potter movie, but the popular franchise continues to captivate fans young and old, with the the films still watched back-to-back and the books read cover-to-cover.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Popular social media app TikTok has saw a number of Harry Potter fans lauding over some popular Scottish locations, proclaiming the sights to ‘be straight out of a Harry Potter movie’.

Many of the most well-known scenes from the movies were actually filmed across the country. In fact, you can even buy a flat ‘located in’ Diagon Alley nowadays.

And while you can’t actually play Quidditch, drink butterbeer or jump on the back of a Hippogriff, you can certainly still take in the magic of Harry Potter by visiting these breathtaking Scottish sights.

1. Torren Lochan - Glencoe

The third film in the series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, was partly filmed in Glencoe, with Torren Lochan used as the setting for Hagrid’s Hut, with a replica hut built beside it. While the hut is now gone, the scenery is still able to be enjoyed.

2. Loch Shiel - Highlands

Another location used as a background in the Harry Potter movies is Loch Shiel. People often visit due to its frequent use as the backdrop for Harry and his friends trips on the Hogwarts Express.

3. Rannoch Moor - Lochaber

Rannoch Moor is one of the more scenic views on The Jacobite steam train, and was used to play the menacing location where the death eaters board the train in the first instalment of the Deathly Hallows.

4. The Jacobite Steam Train

The much-loved Jacobite Steam Train had some of its carriages used in the Harry Potter films and has became a 'must-do' on the list of many fans of the films.

