4. Watch rutting deer on a Scottish island

Lying to the south of Syke, the Isle of Rum is a National Nature Reserve home to around 900 red deer. In the autumn months the stags rut during mating season - one of the great wildlife spectacles of Britain. You can watch them lock horns for the right to breed with the females.The Kilmory Bay walk in the north of the island provides some of the best views, while those looking for further adventures can traverse the Rum Cuillin.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images