Because of this many of us are still choosing to holiday at home and, with summer nearly over, it’s time to think about taking a well-deserved autumn jaunt.
Luckily we’re spoilt for choice in Scotland, with plenty of great adventures on offer in a season where Scotland’s weather can often surprise (in a good way).
Here are 10 ideas for Scottish staycation in the next few months.
1. Raise a glass to Oktoberfest
There's no need to fly to Germany for Oktoberfest this year. Combine an autumn trip to Edinburgh with a visit to the Oktoberfest being held in Princes Street Gardens from October 30-November 3. Part of the gardens will be transformed into a traditional beer festival with live music and great atmosphere, including a huge beer tent with seating for 1,200 revellers.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Celebrate the return of live theatre in Pitlochry
After more than a year of closures and cancellations due to the pandemic theatres are once again able to open their doors. One of Scotland's most welcoming and beautiful theatres is the Pitlochry Festival Theatre, with a number of shows scheduled for the autumn including Wind in the Willows, Jekyll and Hyde and Requiem. Combine a play with a weekend enjoying the bars, restaurants and walks that makes Pitlochry one of Scotland's most popular destinations.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Combine beaches and stargazing on Coll
Situated west of Mull, the Isle of Coll is a designated Dark Sky Island and one of the best places to stargaze in the UK. The sky remains too light during the summer months to see the celestial spectacular, but autumn offers the best chance to catch a clear, dark night. There are also plenty of stunning walks on the island and some of the best beaches in Scotland to enjoy.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Watch rutting deer on a Scottish island
Lying to the south of Syke, the Isle of Rum is a National Nature Reserve home to around 900 red deer. In the autumn months the stags rut during mating season - one of the great wildlife spectacles of Britain. You can watch them lock horns for the right to breed with the females.The Kilmory Bay walk in the north of the island provides some of the best views, while those looking for further adventures can traverse the Rum Cuillin.
Photo: Canva/Getty Images