In any other year it would be near-impossible to find a hotel room in Edinburgh during festival time, with performers and tourists filling every spare space not transformed into a venue.

As the entertainment industry starts tentative steps back to normality, there’s now a limited but impressive range of shows confirmed for the three weeks when the Capital is traditionally transformed into the centre of the artistic world.

But due to the smaller number of events, and continuing uncertainty about Covid restrictions, less people than ever are planning a trip to the festivals.

This provides an opportunity for bargain hunters, with underbooked city centre hotels looking to fill rooms.

Here are 10 hotels that will leave you plenty of cash to splash on a weekend of festival entertainment.

All hotels can be booked on www.booking.com.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. The Guards Hotel The Guards Hotel is perfectly located opposite Haymarket Railway Station, near the EICC Festival Fringe venue. There's easy access to the airport and the rest of the city centre, and some of the rooms even have a four poster bed. A weekend in August for two people will set you back £200. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

2. Eliza House Just £200 will also get you a two night stay in August for two people in Eliza House. This boutique hotel is just 15 minutes' walk to Edinburgh Castle and Princes Street Gardens, on elegant Grosvenor Street. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo