2. Enjoy a theatre weekend in Perthshire

Pitlochry is one of Scotland's most popular tourist towns and it's easy to see why. If the weather is kind enjoy some of Scotland's best walking in the surrounding countryside. If not, there are plenty of great bars, restaurants and shops - while the Pitlochry Festival Theatre has several shows over the winter, including festive treat 'The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus'. Stay at the luxurious Atholl Palace Hotel (pictured) and you'll also have a swimming pool to enjoy if it rains. Other hotels in the town with pools include the Pitlochry Hydro and Scotlands Spa Hotel.

Photo: www.booking.com