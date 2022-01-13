Last Janaury Covid restrictions meant that a visit to a spa hotel was fraught with difficulty, but this year the relatively relaxed rules mean that the hospitality industry is back in business.

Edinburgh has a wealth of luxurious hotels that offer a range of treatments, leisure facilities and the all-important swimming pool – along with restaurants and bars offering the finest food and drink.

These are places where you can kick back, relax, and let the attentive staff take care of everything for you.

Even if you live in Edinburgh these are places that are well worth a visit - for a touch of luxury close to home.

If all that sounds good, here are Edinburgh's best spa hotels, according to reviewers at www.booking.com, where reservations can be made.

1. Balmoral Hotel Occupying a prime spot on Edinburgh's Princes Street, the Balmoral is both a famous landmark and one the Capital's highest-rated spa hotel. There's a Michelin-starred restaurant, a pool, a gym, sauna, a Turkish steam room, five treatment rooms and an exercise studio. Rooms come with spacious marble bathrooms and many have views over Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town. For an extra treat enjoy afternoon tea in Palm Court or sample a few of the over 500 whiskies at the SCOTCH bar. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

2. Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel Located a short stroll from Princes Street and George Street, the five star Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is located in Edinburgh, just yards from Princes Street and George Street. Leisure facilities including a gym, swimming pool, and spa offering a full range of treatments including facials and massages. Food, drink and evening cocktails are served in an indoor courtyard, or opt for BABA - a mezze and charcoal grill restaurant offering Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. The hotel is at the heart of Edinburgh’s financial district and is just 5 minutes’ walk from Waverley Railway Station. It is 7 miles from Edinburgh Airport. This is our guests' favorite part of Edinburgh, according to independent reviews. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

3. Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa Another luxury five star option, the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa looks over Edinburgh Castle and the regal experience continues throughout the property. At One Spa there's a 20 yard swimming pool, gym, fitness studios, beauty and spa treatments, a recently renovated thermal suite and rooftop hydropool experience. In the evening enjoy a modern Scottish menu and gin tasting in the One Square Bar + Brasserie. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales

4. Apex Waterloo Place Hotel The Apex Waterloo Place Hotel, in Edinburgh's Old Town, boasts a stunning indoor swimming pool with contemporary poolside seating, a sauna, steam room, and fully equipped fitness suite. At Elliots restaurant guests can enjoy traditional Scottish cuisine in an elegant Georgian dining room complete with grand fireplaces, before retiring to the bar for a range of fine wines and spirits. Photo: www.booking.com Photo Sales