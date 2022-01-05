As holidays abroad are still wracked with uncertainty, staycations have never been more popular.

And what better way to escape than by hiring a campervan and exploring what Scotland has to offer?

"This is the year for it,” says Alex Black, who runs Big Sky Campers with Rob Dawkins, “It’s having that sense of freedom. If you have your own vehicle you can do your own thing. You learn so much about your own country.”

Based in Edinburgh, the campervan hire company has been running for four years now and gone from two vehicles to nine. Like many businesses, lockdown has been hard for them, but they are determined to keep going and are looking forward to restrictions easing.

Alex, who has the enviable task of scouting out locations for holidaymakers, said: “I would recommend not doing the North Coast 500. It’s wonderful but it’s really busy because everybody’s doing it.”

Instead, she has suggested 11 magical locations in Scotland to have a campervan staycation extraordinare.

1. Clachtoll Beach "You are surrounded by sea and hills," says Alex of Clachtoll Beach campsite on the beach near Lochinver, Sutherland. "There's a family-run campsite, it's meant to be really special." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Loch Lomond "You can always get a permit where you can park your campervan anywhere," says Alex of the breathtaking Loch Lomond National Park in the south of Scotland. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Glen Brittle "There's a wonderful campsite on the edge of Loch Brittle," says Alex of this stunning corner of the Isle of Skye. Glenbrittle Campsite is "under the mountains, they've got a cafe there's that does its own baking, so you can have gorgeous sourdough bread there." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Loch Broom The shores of Loch Broomare offer rugged views and perfect tranquility. Alex came across Baddrallach campsite accidentally. She said: "There was an honesty box, it's absolutely charming. There's a cottage there people can hire, you can have campfires, and you are really in the middle of nowhere." Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales