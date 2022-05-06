Last minute staycations within an hour of Edinburgh: Pet-friendly and hot tub staycations available in May

The Edinburgh Evening News has put together a list, with prices and dates, of some great staycation spots within an hour of Edinburgh.

Whether you want to take your furry friends along, spend your time relaxing in an outdoor hot tub, or explore the area with a large group of friends, there is something for everyone here.

Please note: All prices and availability are subject to change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gate Lodge - Pet-friendly

Gate Lodge, just outside of Linlithgow, is a new one-bedroom property on Sykes Holiday Cottages.

The pet-friendly accommodation is set within the grounds of National Trust for Scotland’s 17th-century House of the Binns estate.

The single-storey cottage has off-road parking, a washing machine and wifi.

Here are some of the best staycations on offer around Edinburgh.

Outside there is a large garden with grass and decking with a table and chairs.

Nearby, you can take a stroll around the picturesque harbour at Blackness or visit the 15th-century castle.

Gate Lodge is available for check in on Saturday, May 28 - and the cost is £865 regardless if you want to stay two nights or seven nights.

The West Wing - Pet-friendly

The West Wing is currently offering nearly a 50% discount on Sykes Holiday Cottages, for dates in May.

The three-bedroom cottage is resting in the village of East Linton - and is just a short walk from a shop and a pub.

The pet-friendly accommodation has an open fire, off-road parking, a washing machine and wifi.

Outside there is an enclosed garden with grass and a patio with table and chairs.

Within a 10-mile radius there are beaches, four historic castles and more than 10 golf courses.

The West Wing is available for check in on Friday, May 27 - and a three-night stay is currently discounted to £386 with a seven-night stay costing £501.

Ben Cleuch Anthropod - Hot tub

This studio-style is just outside of Clackmannan.

The single-storey accommodation sleeps up to four people, and has an outdoor hot tub and furniture.

There are no pets allowed in this one but there is off-road parking and wifi.

Nearby there are great walks; head up to the 14th century Clackmannan Tower which offers exceptional views over the town, enjoy the delights of the RSPB Black Devon Wetlands, picnic at the West End Park in Alloa, or explore the 14th century Alloa Tower.

Ben Cleuch Anthropod is available to check in for two to five nights on Sunday, May 15. Prices range from £369 to £393.

The hot tub pod also has availability from Thursday, May 26 - with three nights costing £478.

5* Luxury Georgian City Retreat - Hot tub

Xclusive Apartments is advertising this outstanding three-bedroom property, in Leith, on AirBnB.

Sleeping up to six guests, the selling point of this staycation is not only its private hot tub but its close proximity to the amenities that the port district of Leith has to offer.

The modern home offers two double rooms and a twin room, as well as a fully equipped kitchen, free parking, and a TV with Amazon Prime and Netflix.

Outside there is a private patio with a hot tub which boasts LED lights, sound system, water features and a champagne bucket.

Nearby, you can discover two small beaches on the port of Leith, as well as a range of shops, takeaways, restaurants and bars.

The Georgian style property is £350 a night (plus cleaning and service fees).

There is a one-night stay available on Sunday, May 8 - which is a great offer as the property usually requires a minimum of two-nights.

Or if you are wishing to stay longer, the property is available from Sunday, May 15 for a maximum of 12 nights.

Superb 5 bedroom Mansion - Large group

For those wishing to take a staycation as a larger group, AirBnB is advertising this five-bedroom mansion - courtesy of host, Jane.

The home can sleep up to 12 guests, and has 4.5 bathrooms including a bath, as well as a balcony, wifi, parking for up to five cars and a washing machine and dryer.

Outside there are large surrounding gardens with secured gates, boasting both a grass area and a patio area.

The property rests in Inveresk, just a 10-minute walk to Musselburgh - which has a train station, shops, bars and restaurants, as well as a race course.

A river runs past Inveresk and along to the coastline at Musselburgh, which makes for a lovely riverside walk.

This superb property has everything you need for a large group stay with family and friends, but there are limited dates left in May.

The property is available from Monday, May 9 for two-nights for £924 (this works out at £77 per person).

The property also has availability from Monday, May 16 for two or three nights, and from Sunday, May 22 for three or four nights.

Blair Ochil House - Large group and pet-friendly

This seven-bedroom and four-bathroom property, in Dunblane, is available on Holiday Cottages.

The five star property can accommodate up to 13 guests and two dogs, with its large dining room and kitchen (with two handy dishwashers).

Outside, there is a private garden with a barbecue.

Nearby you can go mountain-biking, hill-walking or fishing, or take a tour of the local distillery.

All of the amenities you'll need for a relaxing stay can be found in Dunblane.

There is one date left for a one-night stay - Thursday, May 5 and it costs £2,325.

For longer, seven-night stays, check in is available on the first three Saturdays in May.

Saturday, May 7 and Saturday, May 14 will cost £2,585 for a seven-night stay (this works out at £199 per person for a full week).