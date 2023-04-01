A new travel guide reveals beautiful spots where the latest series of Outlander was filmed, and how to visit them. ‘Outlander's Scotland Season's 4 – 6’ by Phoebe Taplin features more than 25 locations used as a backdrop in the hit TV show, including several attractions and beauty spots near Edinburgh.

Readers can discover the farm shop in East Lothian where a villainous character hosts his fight club, the huge 14th century Edinburgh castle that acts as the show’s Ardsmuir Prison, and the Musselburgh mansion where protagonists Claire and Jamie attend a grand dinner. The book provides a walking guide for Hopetoun House and Estate in South Queensferry, which is featured several times in the series, as well as Beecraigs Country Park in West Lothian, where a dramatic scene from Season 4 was filmed. Other local spots featured in the book include the Royal Mile, Tyninghame Beach and John Muir Country Park.

The new book will also unveil secret locations for the upcoming season of Outlander. The hit show, starring Edinburgh-schooled actor Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, tells the story of Scottish World War II nurse Claire, who accidentally travels back in time to 1743, where she falls in love with and marries a handsome Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser. Much of Outlander is set in Scotland, but even scenes set in North Carolina and Paris were filmed using Scottish landscapes.

