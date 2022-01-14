1. Explore the beautiful Inner and Outer Hebrides

We could write a whole article of reasons to visit the extraordinary Inner and Outer Hebrides (and we have). From the Fairy Pools and the colourful Portree houses of Skye, to the remote and unspoiled Isles of Lewis and Harris, home to the otherworldly Luskentyre Beach. Take a flight to Stornaway or hop on a CalMac ferry and have your own adventure among the isles.

Photo: Getty Images via Canva Pro