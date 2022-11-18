There is still time for a winter getaway – so asked our readers for their suggestions for the best seaside towns to visit in Scotland.
Scotland is blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches. How much of it have you visited?
Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways.
We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. These were their top picks.
1. Plockton
On the banks of Loch Carron, Plockton is a picturesque village in the Scottish Highlands.
Photo: Contributed
2. Castlebay
Castlebay, Isle of Barra: This charming town is the main village and a community council area on the island of Barra in the Outer Hebrides, Scotland and is one the most popular seaside visits on our list.
Photo: Picture: Allan Wright/Shutterstock
3. Tobermory
Tobermory, Isle of Mull: An instantly recognisable town in Scotland with its brightly coloured harbour street and vibrant homes which attract many tourists to the island.
Photo: Shutterstock
4. Millport
The only town on the island of Great Cumbrae which lies just offshore from Largs coast. Millport curves around an attractive hilly bay on the south coast.
Photo: Contributed