We all love a good picnic when the sun is shining, and in Edinburgh, there's plenty of pretty places to enjoy a spot of outdoor eating.
According to the weather forecasters, the Capital is set for plenty of sunshine this weekend, with temperatures set to hit 18C on Saturday and Sunday.
With that in mind, we've picked out six of the best places to enjoy a picnic in Edinburgh. Take a look through out photo gallery and pick out your perfect picnic spot.
1. Edinburgh picnic spots
Edinburgh has several great spots where you can enjoy a perfect picnic. Photo: Third Party
2. Holyrood Park (Arthur's Seat)
Granted, it involves a bit more of a trek - but there's few better places to enjoy a walk and a picnic in Edinburgh. The most rewarding views are obviously at the peak, but there's plenty of places lower down that are just as good. Pick the right spot and the view can be truly fantastic. Photo: Third Party
3. The Meadows
Situated to the south of the city centre, The Meadows i one of Edinburgh's most popular green spaces, the Meadows - and for good reason. Not only is it a beautiful green space with plenty of history, but the park also offers plenty of facilities, such as public toilets. Best of all the Meadows welcomes barbecues, so long as you use them in one of the designated areas provided. Photo: Third Party
4. Portobello Beach
Recently named among Scotland's 'best places to live', Portobello is a charming little seaside suburb, with a pretty beach that stretches for almost two miles. On warm days, locals flock in their droves to enjoy this beautiful setting. Perfect for a picnic on a sunny day and you can always finish off with a refreshing ice cream or a drink at one of the bars on the prom. Photo: Third Party