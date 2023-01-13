Why bother flying for hours to get to the Carribean when Scotland has beaches as perfect as Uig Bay?

For a memorable seaside escape right on the sand, this incredible cabin offers a stay on the perfect stretch of coast on the beautiful Isle of Lewis.

If Carnish Cabin Ebb was any closer to the sea then guests might have to complain about getting wet feet when they hop out of bed in the morning.

One of just two cabins built on the sandy shores of Uig Bay, on the Isle of Lewis, it offers breathtaking views over the beach.

The bay has been designated one of Scotland’s 40 National Scenic Areas and it’s not hard to see why – with its vast, untouched white sands and picturesque rolling hills.

Keep an eye out and you might spot some of the local wildlife, including otters, deer and golden eagles.

The cabin is beatifully decorated, with the open-plan design and bay-facing window making the most of the views.

There’s a living area with couch and television, a designer kitchen with a dining space, a double bed that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on the sand, an en-suite bathroom and a decking area for al fresco eating and drinking.If you can drag yourself away from your beachfront haven, there’s plenty to see and do in Lewis, with wildlife boat tours, the town of Stornoway and Lews Castle amongst the must-sees.

The cabin can be booked at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Simple luxury The cabin's interior makes clever use of the space available. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

2. Paradise sands You won't get many better beach views than this in Scotland. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

3. Sundowner Enjoy an evening drink on your private deck. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

4. Picture perfect Uig Bay has been recognised as one of the 40 most beautiful parts of Scotland. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales