The Captain’s Cabin in a unique architect-designed retreat that has been created on the flat roof of an old chapel overlooking the Sound of Mull, in Drimnin.

It’s a stunning Highland setting on Scotland’s rugged west coast, with views over the sea to the Isle of Mull’s colourful capital of Tobermory and surrounded by wildlife including white tailed and golden eagles, wildcats, and dolphins.

The ingenuiously sustainable and compact cabin was dreamed up by an architect and a creative interior designer, and has a nautical theme, with numerous quirky touches.

Completely separate from the chapel below, where the housekeeper lives, huge windows and a skylight means that there plenty of light and views in all direction.

The living space comes with soft leather chairs, underfloor heating, ships' lanterns, upcycled accessories, and a glowing wood-burning stove.The galley kitchen has everything you need to cook up many a romantic supper to enjoy at a dining table which comes with century-old wooden seated reclaimed from a P&O ocean liner.There’s also a private balcony, complete with two steamer chairs from which to enjoy the sunset.A porthole door leads to the cosy sleeping quarters, furnished with a downy kingsize bed, while a modern shower room has plenty of piping hot water.

You can book the Captain’s Cabin at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Up on the roof The Captains Cabin is an elliptical retreat secluded on the entire flat roof of an old Drimnin chapel. Photo: Nigel Rigden Photo Sales

2. Cooking up a treat The galley kitchen is equipped with everything you need to whip up a romantic supper. Photo: Nigel Rigden Photo Sales

3. Shining bright The compact cabin will impress not only with its sleek exterior, but also with its light-filled, ship-shape interior. Photo: Nigel Rigden Photo Sales

4. Cleaning up Freshen up in the curved, modern shower room, complete with plenty of piping hot water. Photo: Nigel Rigden Photo Sales