Some of these are truly wonderful, and we can only imagine what the answers would be!

"Could you record my voice message in a Sean Connery style?” asked one person to the staff at the Cameron Toll Travelodge.

Central Queen Street Travelodge were stumped by: ”Can you tell me where I’ll find Auld Reekie please?”

Travelodge: Edinburgh hotels reveal the weirdest requests made by their customers

"Is Holyrood the Scottish Hollywood?” wondered someone staying at Edinburgh Central Travelodge.

A believer queried: "Can you arrange for my family to meet the ghosts living in the haunted vaults?” at the Rose Street Travelodge

“Does the one o’clock gun go off every hour, or does it stop at night?” asked a slightly confused guest at the Waterloo Place Travelodge.

"Can the Stone of Destiny tell my fortune?” was a very valid question in Edinburgh Dreghorn Travelodge.

"Can you fill my room with lots of tartan balloons for my wife’s birthday?” suggested a romantic spouse at the Edinburgh Park Travelodge.

A dog lover asked: "Can you take my Scottish Terrier Angus on a tour of Edinburgh so that he can learn Scottish history?” at the Waterloo Place Travelodge.

"Can you arrange for me to meet a witch at the Witchery?” was a legitimate question to staff at the Edinburgh Central Travelodge.

“Could you arrange for a wakeup call of a bagpipe player playing Happy Birthday to my wife?” wondered someone at the Learmonth Travelodge, which may not be as romantic a suggestion as it seems.

There are somethings beyond the staff’s control

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman, commented: “Where possible, our hotel teams will go above and beyond to help customers as they relish a good challenge.

“However, there are some requests beyond their control.”

From Around the country

The company revealed more priceless gems from across Scotland.

"This year’s report also revealed there was the odd misunderstanding when it came to place names, local dishes, customs and traditions in Scotland.

"A customer staying at Fort William Travelodge asked the receptionist ‘where is the best place to see haggis in the wild?’

"Down the road, the hotel team at Inverness Central Travelodge were asked for their recommendation on the best spot to capture a picture of Nessie ‘with the stunning landscape in the backdrop’.

“The hotel manager at Falkirk Travelodge was asked when feeding time was for the Kelpies and a customer staying at Aberdeen Central Travelodge asked the Bar Café Team Member for a double Scotch Mist with a splash of water.

"At Glenrothes Travelodge, the hotel manager was asked by a guest if a non Scot could wear a kilt whilst at Elgin Travelodge the receptionist was asked by a customer what time the bonfire was on Burns Night.”

They also had someone ask “Can you arrange for the Northern Lights to put on a pink light show tonight as I want to propose to my girlfriend and pink is her favourite colour?” in Aberdeen.

“Can you ask the seagulls to be quiet in the morning?” seems a valid question in Dundee.

