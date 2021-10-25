Scotland is blessed with over 11,000 miles of coastline, from dramatic cliffs to white sandy beaches.
And with Scottish Coronavirus regulations now permitting unrestricted travel within Scotland, thousands of Scots are planning to visit other parts of the country for their summer breaks as uncertainty continues to surround travel abroad.
Luckily for all of us, we’re spoilt for choice when looking for picturesque seaside getaways.
We asked readers on our Facebook page the best seaside resort they had been to in Scotland. These were their top picks.
