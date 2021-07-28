The next bank holiday weekend in Scotland is right around the corner.

Scots have been excitedly looking forward to the upcoming long weekend as it will allow many workers the opportunity for a well-deserved break.

And with many Covid restrictions now eased, people will be able to plan myriad activities to make the most of their time off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scots will be eager to bask in the sun during August bank holiday weekend (Getty Images)

But the date of the August public holiday can be confusing, as it’s different in Scotland to England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

So, when is the August bank holiday in Scotland?

Here’s what you need to know.

When is August bank holiday?

The summer bank holiday in Scotland always falls on a Monday.

The official date is 2 August 2021.

But, unlike other public holidays throughout the year, this one only applies in Scotland.

The rest of the UK will enjoy their bank holiday on Monday 30 August, but people north of the border will not have that day off work.

After the August long weekend, there are no other bank holidays scheduled in Scotland until St Andrew’s Day on Monday 29 November.

Following that, it’s Christmas, which falls on a Saturday this year.

That means Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December will be work-free.

How can I get nine days off work?

There’s a not-so-secret trick some people use to take nine days off work when the August bank holiday comes around.

You are able to use just four days of annual leave to get more than a week off in return.

Savvy workers can book off 3, 4, 5 and 6 August after the long weekend on the Monday, leaving them with two full weekends either side.

People often use this trick to book a last-minute holiday or staycation.

What are the bank holidays in Scotland?

There are nine public holidays each year in Scotland - two more than if you live in England or Wales.

Those in Northern Ireland are treated to 10 extra days off work.

But in 2022, the whole of the UK will be given a new public holiday on 3 June to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The four-day weekend was announced by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in November 2020 to mark the Queen reigning for 70 years - the first time a British monarch will have been on the throne for that length of time.

The late May spring bank holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June, and the public will be given Friday 3 June off as an additional bank holiday.

Here is the full list of bank holidays in Scotland for the rest of 2021:

Monday 2 August - Summer bank holiday

Monday 30 November - St Andrew's Day

Monday 27 December - Christmas Day (substitute day)

Tuesday 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)

Why do we have bank holidays?

Bank holidays were first introduced by banker and politician Sir John Lubbock, who drafted the Bank Holiday Bill in 1871.

Initially, it was just banks and financial buildings that closed, which is where the name comes from, but gradually businesses, shops, schools and the government joined in the holidays.