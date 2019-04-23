Subway has launched a vegan menu - here’s everything on it

Vegans can now tuck into some brand new additions at Subway as the fast food chain follows in the footsteps of some its competitors and launches a dedicated menu of plant-based products.

The popular sandwich outlet has introduced two permanent vegan additions to its food offering, including a new sub and salad.

Meat-free meals

The new six inch sub comprises a vegan patty made from sweet peppers, red onions, spinach, garlic and chilli.

The patty can be sandwiched between a variety of vegan breads and topped with a choice of sauces, including BBQ, sweet onion, hot or sweet chilli, yellow mustard, HP brown sauce and the new garlic aioli.

Alternatively, there is the choice of the new vegan salad.

The healthy option comes topped with the vegan patty and is drizzled with a creamy vegan garlic aioli sauce to give the salad a bit of a kick.

Latest vegan offering

Subway is just the latest fast food outlet to introduce dedicated vegan items to its menu, with the likes of Greggs' now infamous vegan sausage roll being met with huge success when it launched earlier this year.

While it was possible to create a vegan sandwich at Subway previously, the new menu introduces more choice to plant-based diners.

The vegan options are priced from £3.80 and are now available at Subway outlets across the UK.