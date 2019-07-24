Surf & Turf restaurant opens at Edinburgh's Macdonald Holyrood Hotel

A Surf & Turf restaurant has opened in Edinburgh’s Macdonald Holyrood Hotel.

Head Chef Glenn Roach, launched the Surf & Turf restaurant concept to the St Andrews hotel in May 2019 and due to the popularity of the menu, the new concept has been expanded to their Edinburgh location.

The chef to use local Scottish produce to experiment with different foods and presentations.

The restaurant will replace Chef Paul Tamburrini's restaurant as he embarks on a culinary research trip.

Chef Glenn Roach said: “I’m very fond of combining meat and fish together as good seafood and good steak each possesses their own unique and unmistakable richness.

“I think the combo lends itself to creativity and is a great opportunity to try a couple of different tastes on the same plate - you get to experience the best of both worlds.

“You can turn a really delicate, light ingredient into something more powerful with the different textures.”

In addition to Edinburgh, it will also be introduced to Macdonald Marine Hotel in North Berwick in the coming months.

The opportunity will allow the chef to use local Scottish produce to experiment with different foods and presentations without any limitations to his creativity and where he could deliver unique signature specials.

The new menu takes its inspiration from Scotland’s larder - from Aberdeen Angus Steaks supplied by ScotBeef to seafood such as hand-dived North Atlantic Scallops wild trout, salmon, oysters and langoustines supplied by George Campbell & Sons.

