Swizzels giving away a year’s supply of Parma Violets to their ‘biggest fan’

If you are something of a sweet tooth, you could bag yourself a year's supply of treats as part of a nationwide competition run by the makers of Parma Violets, Swizzels.

The confectionery brand is on the hunt for the ‘biggest fan' of their iconic purple sweets, and the chosen winner will be rewarded with enough Parma Violets to last them a year.

The hunt for the biggest fan

The nationwide competition will recognise the biggest fan of the sweets with an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Swizzels factory, located in Derbyshire, to see how they are made, alongside a year's supply.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants simply need to tell Swizzels why they are the biggest Parma Violets fan.

Jeremy Dee, managing director of Swizzels, said, "Parma Violets have been instrumental in the success of Swizzels because of their loyal and dedicated fanbases.

"As a result of this, we want to find and reward the biggest fan as a way of saying thank you whilst celebrating one of Swizzels' most traditional sweets."

How to enter

To enter the competition visit the Swizzels website and enter your details.

There is a maximum 1,000 character limit to explain why you are the retro sweets' biggest fan.

The competition ends on Monday 10 June 2019.