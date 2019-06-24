Take a look inside a £1.4m Edinburgh home with period features and golf course views

With five bedrooms, a spacious garden, golf course views and an enviable location, this home is on the market for £1,450,000 with Rettie, and would make an ideal family abode for those with the budget.
View more
Enjoy the quiet of the country while being within east reach of Edinburgh city centre in this impressive property.
With five bedrooms, a spacious garden, golf course views and an enviable location, this home is on the market for £1,450,000 with Rettie, and would make an ideal family abode for those with the budget.