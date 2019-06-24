Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside a £1.4m Edinburgh home with period features and golf course views

Enjoy the quiet of the country while being within east reach of Edinburgh city centre in this impressive property.

With five bedrooms, a spacious garden, golf course views and an enviable location, this home is on the market for £1,450,000 with Rettie, and would make an ideal family abode for those with the budget.

The property dates back to 1939.

1. Property

The spacious living room has a feature fireplace.

2. Living room

other
The kitchen overlooks the large garden.

3. Kitchen

other
This seating area leads out to the garden - ideal for sunny days.

4. Garden room

other
