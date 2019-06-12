Take a look inside a £1.9m Edinburgh home with hot tub and landscaped garden
This six bedroom home is ideal for luxury family living.
Located in one of Edinburgh's most sought-after conservation areas, the property has been refurbished and is in a walk-in condition. The gardens and hot tub are perfect for sunny days, while the spacious, open-plan layout downstairs is ideal for families. The home is on the market for offers over £1,950,000 with Rettie.
1. Hallway
The property has two floors and a modern interior design.