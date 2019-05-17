Take a look inside Edinburgh's Harry Potter themed flat - which you can rent from £50 per night
Harry Potter fans can enjoy a stay in a magical Potter themed flat in the heart of the city’s Old Town.
It is a well known fact that J.K Rowling wrote the first Harry Potter book in an Edinburgh cafe, and there’s more than a few influences of the city within the series of books. But now Potter fans have yet another reason to visit the city thanks to the opening of a Harry Potter themed flat, which is available to rent all year round. The Cannongate Luxury apartment has been decorated in such a way that guests will feel as if they have walked into Hogwarts. Fancy a tour?
1. Hallway
The hallway has feature wallpaper and a Harry Potter 'wanted' poster.