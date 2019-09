With people walking past the iconic building on Princes Street everyday, they may not realise the full extent of the luxury within - now is your chance to take a look inside the most expensive hotel in Edinburgh.

1. The Balmoral An iconic building in the heart of the city, the Balmoral offers up stunning views of Edinburgh castle, Michelin-starred dining, award winning afternoon tea and even a spa. Balmoral Hotel other Buy a Photo

2. Scone and Crombie suite Named after the Scottish palace of Scone in Perthshire and the historic Crombie Castle in Aberdeenshire, the suite is luxurious to the maximum. Custom-made tapestry Devnshire Swans wallpaper, opulent furnishings and more Balmoral Hotel other Buy a Photo

3. 120 square meters For added luxury, the Scone and Crombie Suite boasts a working fireplace, as well as an amazing Italian marble and mosaic bathroom with a freestanding bathtub and separate shower. Balmoral Hotel other Buy a Photo

4. Perfect for entertaining Botanical, natural accents are woven throughout the Scone and Crombie Suite, with the colour scheme a delicate spread of blues and greys, nodding to the Scottish skies and lochs Balmoral Hotel other Buy a Photo

View more