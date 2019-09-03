Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside this £1.1m Edinburgh flat with private garden, cellars and designer interiors

This New Town flat mixes old and new, and offers flexible living in the capital.

The three bedroom flat has period features and light, spacious interiors which could suit family living. With a private garden, cellars and an enviable New Town location, the property commands a premium price, which is offers over £1,150,000 with Rettie.

The flat is ground and garden level of an A listed Georgian townhouse.

1. Ground floor

The spacious kitchen has dining and sitting areas.

2. Kitchen

The living room has a traditional fireplace and room for a dining table, making it an ideal family living space.

3. Living room

The living and kitchen areas are separated by large doors, which can be opened up to create a large living area.

4. Open plan

