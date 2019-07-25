Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside this £1.2m Edinburgh home with extensive garden and three terraces

This spacious, modern home has plenty of potential for anyone looking for a sought-after city location.

This architect-designed home has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and four bathrooms as well as three terrace spaces outside - ideal for sunny weather. The spacious garden belies its city centre proximity, making this an ideal family home. The property is on the market for £1,200,000 with Rettie.

The architect designed property occupies a peaceful double plot on a sought after street in Murrayfield.

1. Location

The living room has a fire place and floor to ceiling glass doors out to a terrace.

2. Living room

The modern kitchen - with American style fridge - also has access to a terrace.

3. Kitchen

There is a handy utility room off the kitchen.

4. Utility room

