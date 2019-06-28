Picture: Rettie

Take a look inside this £1.2m Edinburgh townhouse with contemporary interiors and private garden

These row of ten 'executive' townhouses in the capital are ready to move into, for those with money to spend.

This five bedroom townhouse would make an ideal family home, and offers new owners modern, spacious interiors all within a central Edinburgh location. The property is on the market for offers over £1,200,000 with Rettie.

The living room has a feature fireplace and eye-catching wallpaper.

1. Living room

The informal living area opens out to the garden.

2. Family room

The open plan dining area is ideal for family dinners.

3. Dining area

One of the five bedrooms, with feature headboard and wallpaper.

4. Bedroom

