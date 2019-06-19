Take a look inside this £1.3m Midlothian home with games room, gym and private grounds
Edgerton House is late-Victorian five bedroom home situated just to the south of Edinburgh in Bonnyrigg, by Lasswade.
Edgerton House has been extensively upgraded by the current owners, and includes designer interiors from Bagnodesign and Ralph Lauren. With large grounds, a gym and games room it's an ideal family home, which is on the market for offers over £1,350,000 with Strutt and Parker.
1. Location
Edgerton House is situated in a sought after location, approximately 7 miles south of Edinburgh city centre.