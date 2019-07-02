Take a look inside this £2.1m mansion home in sought after Edinburgh location
This five bedroom home offers a luxurious family living near Edinburgh city centre.
With bespoke feature, spacious rooms and a large garden, this mansion house is ideal for anyone whose budget is unlimited. Located near Colinton, the gardens and scale of the home offer peace and privacy within an easy commuting distance to Edinburgh. It's on the market for a whopping offers over £2,150,000 with Knight Frank.
1. Hallway
The entrance hall has marble flooring and large wooden doors.