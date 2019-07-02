Picture: Knight Frank

Take a look inside this £2.1m mansion home in sought after Edinburgh location

This five bedroom home offers a luxurious family living near Edinburgh city centre.

With bespoke feature, spacious rooms and a large garden, this mansion house is ideal for anyone whose budget is unlimited. Located near Colinton, the gardens and scale of the home offer peace and privacy within an easy commuting distance to Edinburgh. It's on the market for a whopping offers over £2,150,000 with Knight Frank.

The entrance hall has marble flooring and large wooden doors.

1. Hallway

The entrance hall has marble flooring and large wooden doors.
Knight Frank
other
Buy a Photo
The vast kitchen has a huge island with dining space and well bespoke joinery work.

2. Kitchen

The vast kitchen has a huge island with dining space and well bespoke joinery work.
Knight Frank
other
Buy a Photo
The kitchen also has a dining area in an an orangery style space, which leads out to the garden.

3. Kitchen dining

The kitchen also has a dining area in an an orangery style space, which leads out to the garden.
Knight Frank
other
Buy a Photo
There is also a living area just off the kitchen.

4. Living area

There is also a living area just off the kitchen.
Knight Frank
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4