Take a look inside this £2.4m Edinburgh townhouse with designer interior and private courtyard
Located in one of the capital's most sought-after areas, this impressive townhouse would make a dream family home.
The A listed townhouse is situated on the prestigious Melville Crescent, designed by John Lessels in 1855, and offers seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four receptions rooms and private outdoor space and parking all for offers over £2,400,000 with Rettie.
1. Hallway
The entrance hallway leads into the living room and dining kitchen.