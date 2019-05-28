Take a look inside this £2.4m Edinburgh townhouse with designer interior and private courtyard

The A listed townhouse is situated on the prestigious Melville Crescent, designed by John Lessels in 1855, and offers seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, four receptions rooms and private outdoor space and parking all for offers over £2,400,000 with Rettie.

1. Hallway The entrance hallway leads into the living room and dining kitchen.

2. Main kitchen The modern kitchen has a sitting area.

3. Dining kitchen The kitchen also has a bar area ideal for informal dining.

4. Sitting room This large sitting room is found on the first floor.

