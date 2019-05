The house, on Ravelston Dykes Road, is available through the estate agent Knight Frank, and has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, and five reception rooms. It also has 1.58 acres of land, private parking and a balcony and is described by the estate agent as offering “country style living within striking distance of the city centre”.

1. Living room Knight Frank describe the living room as "exceptional".

2. Living room There are five reception rooms in the property as a whole.

3. Bathroom One of the four bathrooms in the property.

4. Bedroom One of the seven bedrooms.

