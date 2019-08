If you're looking for a new home with a view, then take a look at this New Town house.

Not many historic homes have features such as an extensive roof terrace, but this 5 bedroom house in Edinburgh's New Town has just that. The redeveloped property still has some classic Georgian architectural features, and is on the market for offer over £2,500,000 with Knight Frank.

Entrance hall The panelled entrance hall.

Staircase The property is set over four floors and has an elegant staircase off the entrance hallway.

Drawing room The spacious first floor drawing room.

Original features Many rooms has Georgian features, such as fireplaces.

