Take a look inside this £3.1M Edinburgh family home with cinema room and guest house
If money is no object and you're on the hunt for a dream family home in the capital, then this property may tick all the boxes.
Boasting period features and modern fixtures, this Victorian home is on the market for offers over £3,100,000 with Rettie.
1. Location
The Victorian home is located in Oswald Street.
Rettie
other
2. Formal living room
The home has been tastefully decorated throughout.
Rettie
other
3. Kitchen
The spacious, open-plan kitchen is the heart of the home.
Rettie
other
4. Kitchen diner
The kitchen also has a dining area.
Rettie
other
View more