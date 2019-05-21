Rettie

Take a look inside this £3m Edinburgh home with wine cellar and two acres of private garden

The seven bedroom Edwardian property is situated in a sought-after city postcode and would make an ideal family home...if money is no object.

You'd think this Edwardian mansion house was located somewhere in the countryside thanks to its rolling lawns and quiet position but it's situated on the edge of Ravelston Golf Course in Edinburgh's sought-after west end. On the market for offers over £3,750,000 with Rettie, the home is ideal for those looking for something totally luxurious as it boasts a wine cellar, four bathrooms, modern kitchen diner and four receptions rooms.

The hallway has an arched ceiling.

1. Hallway

There is ample room for lots of seating in the sitting room.

2. Sitting room

The traditional style dining room is ideal for entertaining.

3. Dining room

New owners can enjoy sunny days in the conservatory, which leads out to the garden.

4. Conservatory

