Take a look inside this £8m Scottish castle which has its own pub, games room, cottages and helipad

Described as Mary Queen of Scots' preferred retreat, Seton Castle was architect and designer, Robert Adam's final project in Scotland. Boasting 13 bedrooms and set in 13 acres, this unique home in East Lothian is on the market for offers over £8,000,000 with Savills.

1. Historic home The castle was built in 1789 by acclaimed architect and designer Robert Adam using the stone from Seton Palace. Savills other Buy a Photo

2. Grounds The 13 acre grounds include two cottages, a helipad, stables and a private tavern. Savills other Buy a Photo

3. Views The Firth of Forth can be seen from the castle's north facing windows, as can the Forth Rail Bridge, Arthur's Seat and the city of Edinburgh. Savills other Buy a Photo

4. Living room The modern living room is one of eight reception rooms. Savills other Buy a Photo

View more