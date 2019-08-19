Take a look inside this £8m Scottish castle which has its own pub, games room, cottages and helipad
Seton Castle has recently gone on sale, and offers new owners the chance to live the life of a celebrity.
Described as Mary Queen of Scots' preferred retreat, Seton Castle was architect and designer, Robert Adam's final project in Scotland. Boasting 13 bedrooms and set in 13 acres, this unique home in East Lothian is on the market for offers over £8,000,000 with Savills.
1. Historic home
The castle was built in 1789 by acclaimed architect and designer Robert Adam using the stone from Seton Palace.