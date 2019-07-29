Take a look inside this Edinburgh mews home with Botanic Gardens views
A quiet mews in Inverleith Place Lane offers a unique family home in a lesser known area.
Not many house-hunters in the capital will know about this quiet location, which is tucked away next to the Botanic Gardens and only has a a few houses. This former coach house turned mews is a spacious family home with views of the Botanic gardens and Arthur's Seat, and is on the market for offers over £675,000.with Strutt and Parker.
1. Living area
The open-plan living room also has a dining space and kitchen.