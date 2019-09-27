Take a look inside this historic Scottish blacksmiths which has original features and beautiful views
This stone-built former blacksmith’s offers new owners views of the rolling Pentland and Moorfoot Hills.
Built in the 1840’s, The Smithy comes complete with a large barn to the rear and gives buyers a unique opportunity to set up home in a historic property with great space and character. Situated on the outskirts of Gorebridge, this three bedroom, four bathroom property is on the market for offers over £395,000 with Warners Solicitors & Estate Agents.
1. Living room
The 27ft living room features original ceiling beams