Take a look inside this historical Edinburgh home with 260 year old temple
A unique Edinburgh home complete with a 260-year-old temple and links to Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess is on the market for £895,000.
1. History
Craigiehall Temple was once part of the British Armys Craigiehall Estate and is half a mile from where Hess is rumoured to have been held after parachuting into Scotland in 1941.