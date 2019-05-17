Main pic: Cannongate rental

Take a look inside this Scottish Harry Potter themed flat - which you can rent from £50 per night

Harry Potter fans can enjoy a stay in a magical Potter themed flat in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

It is a well known fact that J.K Rowling wrote the first Harry Potter book in an Edinburgh cafe, and there’s more than a few influences of the city within the series of books. But now Potter fans have yet another reason to visit the city thanks to the opening of a Harry Potter themed flat, which is available to rent all year round. The Cannongate Luxury apartment has been decorated in such a way that guests will feel as if they have walked into Hogwarts. Fancy a tour?

The hallway has feature wallpaper and a Harry Potter 'wanted' poster.

1. Hallway

Guests can get cosy on the comfortable sofa and armchairs by the fire.

2. Fireplace

The living room has been designed to look like the Gryffindor common room.

3. Living room

The master bedroom is based on a Gryffindor dorm room.

4. Master bedroom

