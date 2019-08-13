The cottage sits right next to the beach.

Take a look inside this Scottish island home with stunning beach views - on sale for less than an Edinburgh flat

The Salmon Hut cottage offers new owners the chance of an island escape with beautiful views.

The Salmon Hut, a modern cottage in a beach-side setting on the Hebridean Isle of Mull has spectacular views over Uisken Bay to Jura and Scarba. The two-bedroom home was built in 2008 and is on the market for offers over £350,000 with Savills - less than a central Edinburgh flat.

The property offers new owners a chance to live a quiet life on Mull.

1. Island escape

The house is located at Bunessan, Isle of Mull.

2. Location

The property was completed in 2008 and designed to take full advantage of the views.

3. Modern home

Salmon Hut has uninterrupted, panoramic views over Uisken Bay to Jura and Scarba.

4. Views

