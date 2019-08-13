Take a look inside this Scottish island home with stunning beach views - on sale for less than an Edinburgh flat
The Salmon Hut cottage offers new owners the chance of an island escape with beautiful views.
The Salmon Hut, a modern cottage in a beach-side setting on the Hebridean Isle of Mull has spectacular views over Uisken Bay to Jura and Scarba. The two-bedroom home was built in 2008 and is on the market for offers over £350,000 with Savills - less than a central Edinburgh flat.
1. Island escape
The property offers new owners a chance to live a quiet life on Mull.