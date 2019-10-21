How much do you think Lothian Road has changed?

Take a look at Lothian Road through the years

Lothian Road has seen it all - royal visits, strikes, shoppers queuing out the doors and even a celebrity visitor two. Look at how it has changed and see what’s remained the same over the years.

By Rhona Shennan
Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:14 pm
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 4:14 pm

1. The sale at Jeffreys

Eager shoppers can be seen queuing early for the anticipated sale at Jeffreys. 24 February 1959

2. Ship building and engineering union strike

The ship building and engineering unions one day token strike, with demonstrators marching along Lothian Road. 7 February 1962

3. Queen Elizabeth II visit

In October 1962, Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway make their way up Lothian Road in the Royal Coach during the state visit to Scotland.

4. Bennets of Lothian Road

Bennets was a wallpaper and paint shop that could be found on Lothian Road. 27 July 1965

