Take a look at Lothian Road through the years

1. The sale at Jeffreys
Eager shoppers can be seen queuing early for the anticipated sale at Jeffreys. 24 February 1959
2. Ship building and engineering union strike
The ship building and engineering unions one day token strike, with demonstrators marching along Lothian Road. 7 February 1962
3. Queen Elizabeth II visit
In October 1962, Queen Elizabeth II and King Olav of Norway make their way up Lothian Road in the Royal Coach during the state visit to Scotland.
4. Bennets of Lothian Road
Bennets was a wallpaper and paint shop that could be found on Lothian Road. 27 July 1965
