Tattu announces November opening date for Edinburgh restaurant

Chinese restaurant chain Tattu has announced it will open its first restaurant in the Capital in November.

Following the renovation of the ground and basement level of the former Mint Building on West Register Street, the restaurant will open its doors to the public on Friday 8 November.

The interior of the new Tattu restaurant (Photo: Tattu)

Owners Adam and Drew Jones said the new restaurant will offer a "truly unique dining experience".

However, some lucky diners who successfully booked a table for the soft-launch period due to begin on October 18 will get an early taste of the new addition to the city's food scene.

The restaurant will take traditional ingredients and classic flavours, combining them with innovative cooking techniques with a number of exclusive dishes just for Edinburgh diners designed by executive chef Andrew Lassetter.

The new menu will include dedicated tempura and raw sections, including dishes such as Szechuan rock shrimp, soft shell crab, Asian-style beef carpaccio and tuna yuzu ceviche.

The interior of the new Tattu restaurant (Photo: Tattu)

Guests will also be able to dine under a tunnel of Sakura blossom, recreating the tranquillity of a Chinese garden setting.

Adam Jones said: "The build of our fourth Tattu has been an extremely rewarding process and we’re bringing the final elements together to create a concept that we hope will excite guests and deliver a truly unique dining experience.

"Our menu has been tailored to offer some of our most renowned dishes and favourites, as well as a number of new additions reflecting the heart of Scotland’s capital with a Chinese twist. We are very much looking forward to welcoming all guests when we open our doors in October.”

The restaurant group began in Manchester in 2015 with a second site opening in Leeds two years later, before their Birmingham restaurant opened in February 2019.

The new restaurant will also create 80 new jobs for the city with recruitment now underway for all positions including front of house, kitchen and bar. For details on how to apply, visit www.tattu.co.uk/careers.

