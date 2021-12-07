Druddigon on Pokémon Go: How to catch Druddigon during Pokémon Go's Dragonspiral Descent event

The latest Pokémon Go event introduced a new dragon-type Pokémon to the world of Pokémon Go.

There are three different methods that you can pursue in order to add newcomer Druddigon to your Pokémon team.

Here’s all you need to know about the event, Dragonspiral Descent, and how to catch Druddigon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Dragonspiral Descent in Pokémon Go?

The Dragonspiral Descent event will take place from December 7th at 10am local time to December 12th at 8pm local time.

It’s part of the storyline of the Season of Heritage and the main focal point is the introduction of Druddigon to Pokémon Go.

Alongside it, there will also be a surge of fire-, electric, and ice-type Pokémon.

Druddigon is making its debut in Pokémon Go. Photo: Niantic / Pokémon Go.

In particular, the following Pokémon will appear more often:

- Vulpix

- Seel

- Dratini

- Mareep

- Sneasel

- Trapinch

- Blitzle

- Darumaka

- Dragonair

- Vibrava

- Deino

What is Druddigon in Pokémon Go?

Druddigon is a dragon-type Pokémon and one of the final Gen 5 Pokémon to be released into Pokémon Go.

As Druddigon doesn’t evolve, you’ll only need to catch it once in order to complete your dragon Pokémon collection.

It is joined by a number of other dragon-type Pokémon as part of the Dragonspiral Descent.

Druddigon’s max CP at Level 40 is capped at 2732 and 3088 at Level 50, but its CP range when you catch it at Level 20 will be between 1487 and 1561.

Druddigon will appear as a T3 raid boss, so it’ll be a tough one to catch.

However, as with any Pokémon, it has its weaknesses, so that you can still take home the blue and red dragon-type creature for yourself.

How to catch Druddigon in Pokémon Go

In order to catch Druddigon, you’ll need to do one of the following three tasks:

- Completing the Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge

- Winning three-star raids

- Completing the Win 3 raids Field Research Task

The Dragonspiral Descent Collection Challenge is the most direct route for a guaranteed Druddigon encounter, but will likely take more time than the Field Research Task.

This is because you need to catch Trapinch, Mareep, Seel, Vulpix, Dratini, Darumaka, Blitzle, Sneasel, Vibrava, and Dragonair in order to complete the Collection Challenge.

Remember that to complete the three-star raid, you’ll need a team of strong trainers around you to win the raid and a stash of Premier Balls to take with you.

As a dragon-type, Druddigon is weak to fairy-, ice-, and other dragon-type Pokémon and moves.

That means if you have any Pokémon with those attacks in their arsenal, take them with you when facing down Druddigon for the best possible chance.

Druddigon is resistant to electric-, water-, fire-, and grass-type Pokémon and attacks, so leave them out of your line-up.

More specifically, here are some of the best Pokémon and the moves that are most effective at weakening Druddigon enough that you can catch it:

- Dialga, Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

- Rayquaza, Dragon Tail and Outrage

- Salamence, Dragon Tail and Outrage

- Palkia, Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

- Garchomp, Dragon Tail and Outrage

- Dragonite, Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

- Zekrom, Dragon Breath and Outrage

- Haxorus, Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

- Reshiram, Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

- Darmanitan (Galarian Standard), Ice Fang and Avalanche

- Zacian, Snarl and Play Rough

- Zacian (Hero), Snarl and Play Rough

- Togekiss, Charm and Dazzling Gleam

- Mamoswine, Powder Snow and Avalanche

- Hydreigon, Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

- Latios, Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

- Kyurem, Dragon Breath and Blizzard

- Weavile, Ice Shard and Avalanche

- Gardevoir, Charm and Dazzling Gleam

- Glaceon, Frost Breath and Avalanche

If you’re keen to catch the shiny version of Druddigon once you’ve caught the regular version, it’s worth noting that Druddigon itself has Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw as fast and charge moves.