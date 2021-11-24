The Fortnite Item Shop updates every day at 1am UK time, so there’s always something new to find online.

There are Daily Items and Featured Items to browse through, ranging from skins to emotes.

You can purchase these items using V Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency.

Here’s what’s new in the Fortnite Item Shop on Thursday November 24th.

What are the new Daily Items in the Fortnite Item Shop today?

The current item shop rotation includes the following Daily Items

- Versa, Outfit, V 1,500

- Shadow Boxer, Emote, V 200

- Burpee, Emote, V 200

- Doublecross, Outfit, V 1,200

- Statuesque, Emote, V 200

- And The Crowd Goes Wild, Emote, V 200

- Unicorns on Parade, Loading Screen, V 0

On top of these Daily Items, there are also the following Featured Items:

- Star Scout, Wrap, V 500

- Galaxy Scout, Outfit, V 2,000

- XO Axes, Pickaxe, V 800

- Reflex Blades, Pickaxe, V 500

- Siren, Outfit, V 1,200

- Stardust Strikers, Pickaxe, V 1,200

- Bushranger, Outfit, V 1,200

- Wolf, Outfit, V 1,200

- Celestia, Glider, V 800

- Honey Hitters, Pickaxe, V 800

- Galayx Pack (Bundle), V 2,800

When is Naruto leaving the Item Shop?

Fortnite recently launched a collaboration with Naruto, coming available on November 16th.

The related items have been online since then, but there’s no word yet on whether they’re permanent or whether they have a shelf life.

It’s best to get your hands on any items you’ve got your eye on quick, before they’re gone.

Here are the items on offer:

- Black Ops Sword, V 500

- Ramen Break, Emote, V 300

- Kunai, Pickaxe, V 500

- Sakura Haruno, Outfit, V 1,500

- Naruto Uzumaki, Outfit, V 1,500

- Kakashi Hatake, Outfit, V 1,500

- Kurama, Glider, V 1,200

- Summoning Jutsu, Emote, V 300

- Hidan’s Scythe, Pickaxe, V 800

- Sasuke Uchiha, Outfit, V 1,600

- Naruto & Kakahi (Bundle), V 2,100

- Sasuke & Sakura (Bundle), V 2,200