The app with over 265 million users worldwide has been hit by outages on Wednesday, as thousands of users reported the app being ‘down’ and not letting them log into their accounts.

As of 12pm on Wednesday afternoon, Down Detector saw a spike in reports of Snapchat not working – with the app’s developer team said to be working to resolve the ongoing issue.

Snapchat’s outage comes just over a week after popular rival social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger suffered an outage lasting for more than six hours.

Here’s what we know so far about why Snapchat is down.

Why is Snapchat down?

At 12.23pm on 13 October, Down Detector – a site which allows users to report outages on popular websites, apps and technologies – registered over 13,000 reports from users saying that the app was ‘down’ and not working.

With thousands more reports in the hours since, 56% of these said the app itself was not working, while 25% reported issues with posting and 19% claimed to have seen issues with Snapchat’s server connection.

On Twitter, the bulk of complaints appeared to be over being unable to log in to the app.

The reason for Snapchat’s outage is not yet known, but it is not expected to be on the same scale as last week’s Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram outage.

In late July, the photo-sharing and messaging app suffered a minor outage following an update to its Snap Map feature – letting users view contacts near them alongside nearby bars and restaurants.

What did Snapchat say about the app being down?

The Snapchat team responded to a slew of comments and complaints on social media sites about the app outage this afternoon, with users unable to access the app or send snaps all across the world.

The app’s support team tweeted at 12.49pm on Wednesday: “We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we’re looking into it!”

Snapchat have offered no further update or details on the outage since.

Has the Snapchat outage issue been resolved yet?

While some users were reportedly able to access Snapchat again as of 2.45pm, many are still struggling to access the app and are finding that friends’ avatars are not displaying along with message streaks not showing.

The current Snapchat outage appears to be less severe than other down periods experienced by users of the app in the past.

Earlier this year, DownDetector registered more than 61,000 reports stating that Snapchat was ‘down’ and not working, with many users forced to update their Snapchat apps on iOS devices manually after the company fixed a bug issue with a new update.

