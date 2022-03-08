Why is Spotify not working? Why Spotify is down, what's wrong with Spotify - and is Discord also down? (image credit: inkdrop/canva pro)

Both Spotify and Discord appear to be suffering outages and down periods on Tuesday evening (March 8), with users flocking to Twitter and other social media sites to flag issues with accessing the sites. Tens of thousands of Spotify and Discord outage reports have been flagged to Down Detector since 6pm UK time.

Music and podcast streaming platform Spotify, with almost 400 million active users worldwide, has seen users report issues with logging in to both mobile and desktop versions of the app.

The issues appear to be different to those encountered by Discord users, however, which has seen messages failing to send amid API (application programming interface) errors and message delivery issues for the service.

Here’s what we know about why Spotify isn’t working and why Discord is down, so far.

Is Spotify down?

According to Down Detector, which monitors the status of apps and websites, Spotify has been dealing with outages since just after 6pm UK time on Tuesday evening.

User reports logged with Downdetector.co.uk soared from 4,084 at 5.59pm to 67,892 by 6.14pm – with this climbing even higher to 69,080 by 6.30pm.

Spotify’s Status Twitter account acknowledged shortly before reports on Down Detector spiked that users worldwide are having problems with Spotify.

At 6.22pm, the account tweeted: “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

While users still appear to be having some issues with accessing their accounts and logging in, the @SpotifyStatus Twitter account gave an update at 7.39pm suggesting that the outage had been resolved.

"Everything’s looking much better now!” it tweeted.

"Give @SpotifyCares a shout if you still need help.”

What’s wrong with Spotify?

Users flagging issues with Spotify to Down Detector have said that they are mostly having issues with logging into the app.

69% of reports received by the site have identified logging in as the problem, with a further 22% identifying the app itself as the source of the problem while 9% flagged server connectivity problems.

Among the Spotify outage issues identified on Twitter have been getting the app to recognise account login details, with entering these resulting in repeated failures to log in.

Who owns Spotify – and do they own Discord too?

Despite the two major sites suffering a simultaneous outage, Spotify and Discord are not connected under the same ownership.

Music streaming giant Spotify remains an independent company, headed up by co-founders Martin Lorentzon and Daniel Ek – who is Spotify’s Chief Executive Officer and holds the majority of Spotify’s voting control at 37%, despite an estimated 8% share in the company according to Bloomberg.

Likewise, while having reportedly received offers for the hugely popular messaging and social media platform from the likes of Microsoft, Discord’s co-founder and CEO Jason Citron still maintains control of Discord.

Why is Discord down?

Discord has been dealing with a range of issues bringing its services down since approximately 5pm UK time and 9am Pacific Time.

According to Discord’s Status page, the platform began to see an increase in the number of API errors and push notification issues from 5.15pm, with engineers identifying the root cause of its outage also affecting its streaming service.

But as of just before 7pm, Discord’s engineers are still working to identify the root cause of problems plaguing the platform and causing a wide-ranging API outage – which stops Discord’s various services from properly communicating with each other.

API outages can often occur when servers become overwhelmed by unrestricted requests for services and resources.

