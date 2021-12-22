After the extra special Community Day in December, featuring elements of Community Days from throughout 2021, Pokémon Go is back with its first one for 2022.

The Pokémon Go January Community Day is ice-/water-type Pokémon Spheal.

As always, Niantic has packed the day full of bonuses and rewards.

Here’s when the Pokémon Go January Community Day will take place and how you can take part.

When is the Pokémon Go January Community Day?

The Spheal Community Day will take place on Sunday January 16th 2022, starting at 11am and ending at 5pm local time.

The January Community Day is focused on one Pokemon and its evolution family: Spheal. Photo: Nintendo / Maplerose.

What Pokémon will be featured for the Pokémon Go January Community Day?

To go with the theme of day, trainers will be able to encounter a shiny Spheal.

You will also be able to evolve a Walrein that knows two exclusive moves that are unique to the event.

The Spheal sequence of evolutions includes Spheal, Sealeo, and Walrein.

What exclusive attacks are available during the Pokémon Go January Community Day?

The ice and water theme also brings some exclusive attacks with it as well.

If you evolve Sealeo into Walrein during the event or up to two hours afterward, you’ll get a Walrein that knows Charged Attack Icicle Spear and Fast Attack Powder Snow.

Icicle Spear does 60 damage in Trainer Battles, Gym Battles, and Raids.

The attack is making its Pokémon Go debut on this upcoming Community Day.

What special bonuses will be available on the Pokémon Go January Community Day?

The following bonuses will be available throughout the Community Day:

- 3× Catch XP

- Incense during the event will last for three hours

- Lure Modules during the event will last for three hours

Plus, if you take a few snapshots during the January Community Day, you’ll get a surprise reward.

There will be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins.

It will include 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Lucky Eggs, and an Elite Fast TM.

A bundle containing 30 Ultra Balls will also be available in the shop for free.