Pokémon Go: How to catch Reshiram, Kyurem, and Zekrom in Dragonspiral Descent event

The Dragonspiral Descent event means that dragon-type Pokémon will appear more frequently.

As a result the Unova dragon trio of Reshiram, Kyurem, and Zekrom will also be more common.

Their presence during this part of the Season of Heritage means that fire-, electric-, and ice-type Pokémon will also be easier to find during the event.

Not only will you be able to find these three dragon-type Pokémon more often, but you will also have the chance to catch them in their shiny form.

Each one is rare, making its Pokémon Go shiny debut, and come in a variety of unique colour variations.

You’ll need to beat them in Raid Battles in order to add them to your team.

As with all Legendary Pokémon, you will only come across them in five-star Raids.

Catch three Legendary dragon-type Pokémon during the Season of Heritage. Photo: Niantic.

Up to 20 trainers can come together for the battle, being rewarded by items and XP.

Before tackling any of the Pokémon, you’ll need a Raid Pass, which you can get for free once a week from the store as part of Dragonspiral Descent.

Here are the best counters for the raid battles for each shiny dragon-type Pokémon, so you have the best possible chance of catching them.

How to catch shiny Reshiram

Reshiram will be appearing in Raid Battles until December 16th.

Reshiram is a dragon-type Pokémon, meaning it's weak against ground-, rock-, and dragon-type Pokémon and moves.

What’s more, fairy-type Pokémon will be resistant to Reshiram’s dragon-type attacks, although won't be able to deal super-effective damage.

Water-type Pokémon will also be good defensive choices, as they will be resistant to Reshiram’s fire Attacks.

The following Pokémon and moves are the best choices to face down Reshiram:

- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

How to catch shiny Zekrom

Similar to Reshiram, Zekrom will be appearing in Raid Battles until December 16th.

It is a dragon/electric-type Pokémon, making it weak against ground-, ice-, fairy-, and dragon-type Pokémon and moves.

There are some Pokémon and counter combinations that will be particularly effective.

Here are some Pokémon you should make sure are on your team when facing Zekrom:

- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

- Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

- Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche

- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

- Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

- Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball

- Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

- Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

You’ll notice that some of these Pokémon are the same as for Reshiram, so you can double up your teams if you’re looking to catch multiple of these Legendary dragon-type Pokémon.

How to catch shiny Kyurem

Kyurem is the final Pokémon in the trio, appearing from December 16th until December 31st, after Reshiram and Zekrom have stopped appearing in Raid Battles.

As a dragon/ice-type Pokémon, the best counters for Kyurem will be steel-, fighting-, rock-, fairy-, and other dragon-type Pokémon.

Here are some of the best ones to focus on:

- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

- Charizard (Mega Y): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

- Gyarados (Mega): Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

- Excadrill: Metal Claw, Iron Head

- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

- Genesect (Normal): Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb

- Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire

- Lopunny (Mega): Low Kick, Focus Blast

- Cobalion: Metal Claw, Sacred Sword

- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

- Charizard (Mega X): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

- Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Outrage