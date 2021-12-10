Snapchat is a social media app used by over 20 million people in the UK.

You can send and receive images that disappear after a certain amount of time, as well as share photos and video publicly, again for limited periods of time.

Snapchat has died down somewhat in popularity since the emergence of Instagram Stories, a similar function embedded in the Instagram app.

Nonetheless, there are enough Snapchat users to cause a surge in complaints on Twitter when the app began to not work for some people.

Here’s all you need to know about what happened to Snapchat on Friday December 10th and why Snapchat is not working.

Is Snapchat down?

Since around 1pm on Friday November 10th, some Snapchat users were unable to log into the app.

Downdetector showed almost 2,000 reports of problems with Snapchat within the space of a couple of hours. Photo: Canva Pro.

By 1.37pm, there had been nearly 2,000 reports of issues on Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages.

64% of these issues were to do with login problems, 20% to do with the app in general, and 16% to do with the server connection.

At 2.22pm, Snapchat Support acknowledged the problem on Twitter.

"We’re aware that some Snapchatters are having issues logging in the app right now," the company wrote. “Hang tight, we’re looking into it.”

Why is Snapchat not working?

So far, Snapchat has not given any further indication as to what might be the issue.

The company is asking users to share screenshots of the issue with them on Twitter as the team works to get to the bottom of it.

For the majority of users, they are being presented with a message stating: “please check your connection and try again”.

Others have reported that their friends’ Bitmojis have not disappeared from Snapchat.

Bitmojis are personalised emojis that are tailored to look like the person who made it, coming with different outfits, expressions, and activities.

Snapchat has asked some users to try and uninstall the app, re-download it, and try again.