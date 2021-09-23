Here's what you need to know about Apple's new iPhone 13 - including price, release date, tech specs and more. (Image credit: Apple)

With technology giant Apple having already teased their latest update to their operating system, iOS, the company has announced the release of the iPhone 13.

Apple’s September Keynote event saw the Big Tech company’s chief executive, Tim Cook, showcase the latest iPhone model and its new tech specs along with those of iOS 15.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models are available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED. (Image credit: Apple)

But when is the new iPhone coming out?

Here’s when iPhone 13 drops, how much it costs, what’s new and where you can get it in the UK.

What new features does iPhone 13 have?

Revealed by Tim Cook at the major Apple product event on 14 September, the iPhone 13 comes in four models with a range of different prices and storage options.

Cinematic Mode software also allows users to edit depth-in-field in video footage captured on iPhone models in the Photos app. (Image credit: Apple)

These are the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The smaller iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini models are available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight and (PRODUCT)RED.

Unlike previous models, storage capacity begins at 128GB with the iPhone 13 rather than the previous iPhone entry-level capacity of 64GB.

This doubled-storage option comes alongside 256GB and 512GB iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 13 cameras are also a step up from the previous model, with a new Wide camera of 1.7 pixels able to gather 47 percent more light in images, according to Apple.

Cinematic Mode software also allows users to edit depth-in-field in video footage captured on iPhone models in the Photos app.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max also feature ultra-wide and telephoto lenses with enhanced optical zoom.

Battery life and processing on Apple’s smartphone devices have been given a welcome boost with the input of Apple’s A15 Bionic chip into the new iPhone 13.

The 64-bit ARM chip designed by Apple is set to deliver faster processing so users can make the most of streaming, mobile gaming and editing video on the new models.

When is the iPhone 13 coming out?

The iPhone 13 became available to pre-order in multiple countries worldwide, including the UK, from 1pm on Friday 17 September.

But the iPhone 13 and its new range of models is set to become available to purchase in Apple stores from Friday 24 September.

How much is the iPhone 13?

Apple’s event on 14 September revealed that the prices of its latest iPhone had risen once more, with the iPhone 13 mini retailing from £679 at a £100 increase on the iPhone 12 mini.

The price of the iPhone 13 starts from £799, while iPhone Pro and Pro Max prices begin at £949 and £1,049 respectively.

The iPhone 13 price represents an almost 18% in the cost of the iPhone 12, which is currently priced at £679.

iPhone 13 Pro Max in 1TB is the most expensive iPhone to date at a whopping cost of £1,549.

It is believed that the strains on the global chip market and cost of manufacturing the new Apple A15 Bionic chip have seen the prices of this year’s new iPhones soar.

Where can I pre-order and buy the iPhone 13?

The new iPhone is currently available to pre-order from the following UK retailers:

- Apple

- Carphone Warehouse

- EE

- Three

- Vodafone

- O2

- Sky

- Currys PC World

Numerous retailers offer varying discounts on iPhone 13 pay monthly contracts if you trade-in iPhone models.

While Apple offers between £80 and £610 off when you trade in an iPhone 8 or newer, depending on the phone’s condition, and the new phone you seek to purchase, EE is offering £15 off iPhone 13 contracts for those trading in an iPhone X or later.

